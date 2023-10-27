(FOX40.COM) — Thanks to the best record in the Western Conference, the USL playoffs run through Sacramento.

On Friday night at 7:30 p.m., Republic FC will take on San Antonio FC at Heart Health Park in a semifinal match. The match can be watched here, which will be accompanied by live updates.

The winner of this match will advance to the USL Conference Championship to play the winner of the Orange County SC/Phoenix Rising match, which kicks off at 10 p.m.

The Indomitable Club come into this semifinal off the heels of a 1-0 quarterfinal win over New Mexico United, while San Antonio defeated the Colorado Switchbacks to advance.

Live Updates

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.