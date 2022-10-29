COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC is playing against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Western Conference semifinals of the United Soccer League playoffs.

The match is tied 1-1 at halftime.

Sacramento took a 1-0 lead after Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez scored in the 18th minute. The Republic FC’s captain netted his goal off of a long pass from Dan Casey.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Colorado Springs scored the equalizer in the 37th minute off of a goal from Michee Ngalina.

The two clubs have faced off 11 times prior, however this is the first playoff match between the two sides.

The Republic is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Switchbacks headed into Saturday’s matchup as the No. 3 seed.

Sacramento advanced to the semifinals after defeating New Mexico United 2-0 at home on Oct. 22. Colorado Springs defeated the Rio Grande Valley Toros FC 3-0 in the quarterfinals.