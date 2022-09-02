SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After defeating the Oakland Roots SC last weekend, the Sacramento Republic FC has a tough test on Saturday.

The Republic FC will go on the road to face the Louisville City FC, one of the best clubs in the United Soccer League. It will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

The Louisville side has a 17-5-4 USL record and is one point away from securing a playoff berth. The club currently sits atop the Eastern Conference standings.

It will be Louisville’s third match in seven days and are heading into Saturday’s match off two losses.

Sacramento is heading into Saturday’s match with a 12-7-7 record in the USL and currently stand at fourth in the Western Conference. The Republic FC are coming off a 1-0 victory over the Oakland Roots SC on Aug. 27.

Conor Donovan scored the goal of the match in the 21st minute with an assist from Rodrigo Lopez.

It was the club’s first win against the Oakland side.

Although the two clubs never faced each, Sacramento and Louisville have played some similar opponents this season with nearly identical records. The Republic FC is 9-2-4 while City FC is 9-3-3 in those matches.

Saturday’s match is slated for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday’s match will be the Republic FC’s final time they’ll suit up before they head to Florida for the U.S. Open Cup Final against Orland City SC on Sept. 7.

How to watch Saturday’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40