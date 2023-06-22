(KTXL) — Luther Archimède received a special honor from his home country earlier this year.

On June 14, it was announced that Guadeloupe’s national team selected the Sacramento Republic FC forward to represent the country in the team’s preliminary qualifying round match against Antigua and Barbuda.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs Monterey Bay FC June 2023

Now, the group is set to take the stage in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup as a member of Group D.

On June 16, Archimède scored his first career international goal in the 70th minute of that match, which ended in a 5-0 win for Guadeloupe.

Then on June 20, the team completed a 2-0 win against Guyana, which officially granted Archimède’s squad access to participate in the next phase of the tournament.

After the win against Guyana, the Gold Cup’s Group D was updated to include Guadeloupe alongside Canada, Cuba and Guatemala.

Next up for Archimède and his crew is a matchup against Canada at the BMO Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 27.

Following that matchup, his team will face off against Cuba in Houston on July 1 before taking on Guatemala in New Jersey on July 4.

If a top-two spot is secured after group play has concluded, the Guadeloupe squad will advance to the quarterfinals, which begin on July 8.