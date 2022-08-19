SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will play their third match in eight days when they head to the desert to face off against the Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday.

The Republic heads into Saturday’s match with an 11-6-7 USL record, good for fourth in the Western Conference standings. The Lights are looking to keep pace in the Western Conference standings with a 9-9-7, which has them at the seventh spot in the conference.

Saturday will be the 10th all-time matchup between the two clubs, as Sacramento holds a 5-1-3 record over the Las Vegas side. Dating back to August 2019, the Republic has won six consecutive matches against the Lights.

In the previous matchup this season, the Republic and Lights finished in a 1-1 at Heart Health Park on April 30.

The Republic is coming off a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Heart Health Park on Wednesday. Maalique Foster first put Sacramento on the board in the 12th minute, followed by a Matt LaGrassa score in the 32nd minute and Keko Gontan adding to the lead in stoppage time before the end of the first half.

Saturday’s match is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

How to watch Saturday’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40

Players only broadcast

Saturday’s match will feature the Republic’s first-ever players-only broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and the FOX40 app. Former Republic teammates Adam Moffat and Cameron Iwasa will be on the call for the players-only broadcast.