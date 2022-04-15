SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will head to Southern California for a match against the Orange County SC on Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 23rd meeting between the two squads. Only four matches in the series, including last July’s match when Sacramento fell 2-0 to the reigning United Soccer League champions, have been won by more than one score.

Sacramento looks to improve from its 3-2 record while the club from Southern California is currently 1-2-1.

The head-to-head series has been relatively even between the two squads, as the Republic FC holds a 9-9-4 record against the Orange County SC.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40