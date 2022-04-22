SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will play their third match in seven days when the club heads to Texas on Saturday.

Sacramento will face the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on the road – a club the Republic FC has only lost once too. Saturday’s match will be the 10th meeting between the two clubs, as the Republic Fc holds an all-time 5-1-3 record against the Toros.

The Republic FC heads into Saturday’s match with a 3-1-1 in USL Championship play record while the Toros bring a 2-0-4 record.

Sacramento is coming off a 2-1 victory over the Central Valley Fuego FC in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. Dan Casey put the Republic FC on the board with a goal before halftime in the 44th minute while Rodrigo Lopez gave Sacramento the lead with a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Saturday’s match is slated to kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40