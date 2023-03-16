(KTXL) — After kicking off the season with a victory, the Sacramento Republic FC will look to replicate that success in its home opener Saturday night.

The Republic FC will welcome the Charleston Battery at Heart Health Park in the third meeting between the two clubs. It will be Charleston’s first time in Sacramento since 2014.

In the previous two matches against Charleston, Sacramento won both matches with the latest coming in 2022. The Republic FC defeated the Battery 4-2 in South Carolina three days after a thrilling victory over Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

The first meeting took place in 2014 in Sacramento for the Republic FC’s inaugural season. The Republic FC defeated the Battery 3-1 in a match where Rodrigo Lopez scored two goals in the first half.

In last season’s matchup in South Carolina, Emil Cuello, Matt LaGrassa, Luther Archimede, and Zeiko Lewis all scored for Sacramento.

Republic FC begins season with victory

The Indomitable Club began its 10th season with a 1-0 road victory over the El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 on March 11.

The match’s only goal came from Russell Cicerone off of an assist from Jack Gurr before halftime during the 42nd minute. Cicerone became the ninth player in club history to net his first goal with the Republic FC on opening night.

The home opener will be broadcast live on FOX40 at 7 p.m., along with a livestream on FOX40.com and the FOX40 News mobile app.

•Click here to watch the livestream in English

•Haz clic aquí para ver la transmisión en español

Livestreams in both English and Spanish will be available on the website and app.