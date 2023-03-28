(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC CEO and owner Kevin Nagle is beginning the process of buying a club in England.

According to a statement, Nagle said he’s “beyond pleased” to enter into an agreement with English businessman Dean Hoyle to purchase Huddersfield Town A.F.C., a club based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England.

The English club announced on its website that Nagle is the “prospective owner,” but the deal is subject to legislative and government procedures.

According to BBC, Hoyle became the sole shareholder of Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

As the deal undergoes the approval process, Nagle said he won’t comment further until it finalizes. He added he remains committed to Republic FC and building a stadium at the Railyards.

“As I pursue this new endeavor and build new connections to elite levels of football, I remain committed to Sacramento Republic FC’s continued success and growth,” Nagle said in a statement. “Our plan to build a stadium and community asset in downtown Sacramento, and bright future as a topflight club.”

Huddersfield Town, nicknamed The Terriers, competes in the English Football League Championship, which is one level below the Premier League.

The club formed in 1908 and had success in its early days, winning English League titles three times in a row in 1924-26. The only other clubs to win three consecutive titles are Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The club competed in the Premier League in 2017 and spent two seasons there until being relegated in 2019.

Under the English Football System, teams can stay in the Premier League or move down a level depending on their performance. The three teams that finish in the bottom of the league every season are relegated.

The top two clubs from the EFL Championship are moved up to the Premier League with the next four highest teams competing in the playoffs and the winner gaining a third promotional spot.

The bottom three teams in the EFL Championship get relegated to English Football League One, the next level down.