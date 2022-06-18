(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC returns home Saturday night where they’ll look to remain unbeaten at Heart Health Park.

The club welcomes LA Galaxy II in the 26th meeting between the two squads. It’ll be Los Angeles’ only trip to Sacramento this season.

The Republic looks to extend an unbeaten streak to four, as they outscored opponents 6-1 during a span that saw them go 3-0-1.

Last season, the two clubs finishes with two draws and one win apiece in four meetings. The Republic has 11 wins in the all-time head-to-head matchup.

The Galaxy II will bring a 6-7-3 USL Championship record to Sacramento while the Republic heads into Saturday’s match at 6-3-4.

After Saturday’s match, the Republic FC will take on the LA Galaxy from the MLS in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals.

Saturday’s matchup against the Galaxy II is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff and can watch on FOX40.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40