SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC continues its tournament run Tuesday when the club heads to Southern California for the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

After defeating MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes at home in the Round of 16 in May, the Republic faces another MLS opponent in the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

There are eight teams remaining in this year’s Open Cup and Sacramento is one of two non-MLS squads still alive in the tournament. Union Omaha is the other non-MLS club left in the tournament, as they regularly compete in the USL League One.

Tuesday night’s match will be the second all-time meeting between the Republic and Galaxy, as they previously faced off in the 2017 Open Cup. Sacramento lost that match 2-0.

The Republic made it into the tournament’s final eight with a 2-0 upset victory over the Earthquakes on May 25. All of Sacramento’s matches so far in the tournament have been played at Heart Health Park.

The kickoff for Tuesday’s match against LA Galaxy is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The winner of the match will face the MLS’s Sporting Kansas City or Union Omaha in the semifinals.

Sacramento’s road to the quarterfinals this year started with a 6-0 victory over the Portland Timbers U-23 club from the USL League Two. The Republic followed that victory with a 2-1 win over the Central Valley Fuego FC from the USL-1 and bested fellow USL Championship team, Phoenix Rising FC, in a 2-0 win in the Round of 32.

On Saturday, the Republic defeated the Galaxy’s reserve club, the LA Galaxy II, 2-0 at home.

After a scoreless first half, Sacramento received goals from Luther Archimede on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and another score from Rafa Jauregui in the 69th minute.

The main Galaxy club is led by Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who leads the club with six goals in the 2022 MLS season. LA’s road to the quarterfinals includes defeating the Landon Donovan-led San Diego Loyal SC 1-0 in the opening contest, followed by a 3-2 win over Cal United Strikers FC of the National Independent Soccer Association in the Round of 32.

In the Round of 16, the Galaxy defeated El Trafico rival Los Angeles FC 3-1 on May 25.