SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since July when the club host Orange County SC on Sunday.

The Republic FC is coming off a 4-0 victory over Loudoun United FC at home on Sept. 10. Deshorn Brown (48th minute), Jack Gurr (56’), Dan Casey (65’), and Luther Archimede (83’) all scored for Sacramento.

The last time the Republic FC had back-to-back wins was in July when Sacramento defeated Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and followed that victory with a 4-2 road win over the Charleston Battery.

Sunday’s league match will be the second meeting between the Republic FC and the Orange County side this season. Sacramento and Orange County finished in a 1-1 tie on April 16. The Republic FC was the road club in that match.

The Republic FC is currently eyeing a playoff berth, as they are fourth in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. Sacramento has a 13-8-7 record while Orange County SC has the worst record in the conference at 7-12-10.

Sunday’s match is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

FOX40 will livestream the Republic FC’s final five matches of the regular season on our website and app.