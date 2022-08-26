SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will face the Oakland Roots SC for the final time this season at Heart Health Park on Saturday.

It will be the last match for the Republic FC before its U.S. Open Cup Final match against the Orlando City SC.

Sacramento has played the Bay Area team two times this season, each ending in draws. On May 28, the clubs finished in a 1-1 tie in Oakland. In a July 9 matchup in Sacramento, the two clubs finished in a 3-3 draw after Luis Felipe scored the equalizer in the final seconds of stoppage time.

The Republic FC has not yet beaten the Bay Area club, as they have a 0-1-5 record against the Roots SC.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Republic FC has an 11-7-7 record in the USL, with the club fifth in the Western Conference standings. The Oakland side is heading into Saturday’s match with a 7-7-12 record in the USL.

Saturday’s match is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on FOX40.

How to watch Saturday’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40