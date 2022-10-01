SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After two straight losses, the Sacramento Republic FC will look to get back in the win column in their final road match of the regular season.

The Republic FC will head to Southern California to take on the LA Galaxy II on Sunday night and a win or draw would put Sacramento in the postseason.

Sacramento was one point away from a playoff berth heading into Sunday’s match. The Republic FC are currently fourth in the USL Championship Western Conference standings at 14-10-7.

It could be the final match between the two clubs in a USL contest, as the LA side is moving to MLS Next Pro — a league affiliated with MLS — in 2023. The Galaxy II is heading into Sunday’s match at 10-14-6.

Sunday will be LA’s first match since Sept. 18, but are on a three-game losing streak and have won only one time since July 15. The Galaxy II is 1-6-3 during that span.

In the all-time series, the Republic FC has 12 wins and seven draws against the Southern California club. Earlier this season, Sacramento defeated LA 2-0 on June 18.

Sacramento is coming off a 1-0 loss to Phoenix Rising FC, the Republic FC’s second home loss this season. Prior to that match, the Republic lost to San Antonio FC 1-0 in an away match on Sept. 24.

Kickoff for Sunday’s match is slated for 5 p.m. and it will be live streamed on our website and app.

How to watch Republic FC matches

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40