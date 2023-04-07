(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC look to stay unbeaten as they face another undefeated club on Saturday

The Indomitable Club will face San Antonio FC on the road in a battle between the top two clubs in the Western Conference standings of the United Soccer League Championship. San Antonio FC is the defending USL Championship winner.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC survives, edges NPSL’s Crossfire Redmond 5-4

Both clubs will go into Saturday’s matchup with a 3-0-1 record and 10 points in the standings. In the USL Championship standings, the Republic FC are in first place, while the San Antonio club is second.

It’ll be the Republic FC’s second road game and second trip to the state of Texas this season.

For Sacramento, it’ll be the Republic’s second contest in four days following the club’s second round U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday. The second round match resulted in a 5-4 victory over Crossfire Redmond.

Prior to the Open Cup match, the Republic FC defeated Louisville City FC 5-0 at Heart Health Park on April 1

Saturday will be the 11th meeting between the two clubs with each team taking four wins and two matchups ending in a draw. Both clubs took 1-0 victories last season as the home team. Sacramento defeated San Antonio last season at home on June 4.

Saturday’s match has a 5:30 p.m. kickoff and it’ll be livestreamed in both English and Spanish on the FOX40 website and FOX40 News app.