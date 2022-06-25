(KTXL) — After one of the biggest wins in the club’s history against the MLS’s LA Galaxy, the Sacramento Republic FC will head back on the road Saturday to face off against the Monterey Bay FC.

It’ll be the third meeting between the two clubs this season with the first one being preseason friendly at home in March. The Republic won both matches, outsourcing the club from Seaside 5-3 with three goals on penalty kicks.

In the preseason friendly, Sacramento defeated Monterey Bay 3-2 and won the regular-season match 2-1 on April 2. Both matches were played at Heart Health Park.

The Republic FC will head into Saturday’s match with a 7-3-4 United Soccer League record while the Seaside club is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 4-10.

Sacramento will look to continue its success as its won four straight matches including Tuesday’s win against the LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is slated for 7 p.m. and it be can watched on FOX40.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40