(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC are moving on to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Indomitable Club defeated their Bay Area rival Oakland Roots SC 1-0 in a third-round match at Heart Health Park on Wednesday.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs Detroit City FC April 2023

Despite some good chances near the end of the first half, the Republic went into halftime in a scoreless draw with the Roots SC.

In the defensive battle, the Republic netted their only score in the 49th minute. Nick Ross put the Republic FC on the board off of an assist from Russell Cicerone.

Wednesday’s victory was Sacramento’s second win over the Bay Area side. Heading into the game, the Republic’s all-time record against the Oakland club was 1-1-5 in league play.

The Republic FC will see the Roots SC two more times this year with the Bay Area side coming back to Sacramento on May 20. The Republic FC will play Oakland again later on the road on Sept. 2.

The Republic FC will receive their Round of 32 draw on Thursday at 11 am.

Up next

The Republic FC will look to remain unbeaten when they head onto the road to take on FC Tulsa on Saturday.

Sacramento is one of two undefeated teams in the United Soccer League Championship. The Republic FC is first in the Western Conference standings with a 5-0-2 league record.

FC Tulsa is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 1-2-2.

Saturday’s match is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff.