(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will look to remain unbeaten at home, as the club returns to Heart Health Park on Saturday for a contest against the Oakland Roots SC.

Sacramento returns home after three straight road contests, a stretch where the club went 2-1. The Republic FC will look to rebound from their previous road match where they were defeated 3-0 by the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

The loss ended a seven-match unbeaten streak for the Republic and it was their first loss since May 18.

At home this season, the Republic FC is 8-0-2. Overall, Sacramento is 8-8-3 in the United Soccer League this season.

Oakland will head into Saturday’s match with a 5-6-9 USL record.

Saturday’s contest will be the sixth meeting between the two clubs. In the previous meeting this season, the Republic FC and Roots SC finished in a 1-1 draw at Laney College on May 28.

Luis Felipe scored Sacramento’s only goal of that match in the 42nd minute. Oakland’s Magnus Karlsson netted the equalizer off a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

Saturday’s match is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast live on FOX40.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40