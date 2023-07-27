EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Republic FC owner Kevin Nagle speaks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about potentially landing a new lead investor in Belinda Stronach to lead the club’s pursuit of Major League Soccer expansion.

With plenty of work left to do before a new investment group enters the fray, Nagle, speaking from his office in El Dorado Hills, talks about his cautious optimism and confidence that Sacramento will still land an MLS team, his thoughts on Stronach and her CEO Kevin Gilmore as potential business partners, his plans for a soccer stadium in Sacramento’s downtown railyards site and the possibility of partnering with Sacramento State to provide a future location for an athletics venue.