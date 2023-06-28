(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC owner Kevin Nagle hinted at an official announcement of a new stadium at The Railyards in the new couple of months.

The subject of speculation for years, fans are excited as ever for a stadium that is beginning to look like a reality.

“This railyard stadium is going to be as big, if not bigger, than the Golden 1 Center for downtown, “ Republic FC fan Jared Slaff told FOX40 News. “This is going to transform downtown into a much larger sports and entertainment epicenter that we’ve tried to be.”

Nagle teased the stadium announcement to fans after his recent purchase of Huddersfield Town AFC in the English Football League.

“We’re going to build a new stadium in Sacramento,” Nagle said. “That’ll be announced in probably the next 60 days.”

Slaff said Nagle is making the right moves to put Sacramento on the map of North American soccer cities.

“To expand our reach, so to speak, across the Atlantic, and to form a partnership with Huddersfield Town AFC, I mean, that’s big,” Slaff said.

Renderings of the new Railyard stadium now seem like a reality, and a partnership with an established soccer club could be the perfect recipe for a starved fanbase.

Slaff continued, “You’re going to have people making road trips from those surrounding cities with teams actually looking forward to coming to Sacramento, especially downtown, to see this new Railyard stadium,” Slaff said.

“If we want to grow Sacramento as a soccer hot spot, this is definitely the way to do it,” he added.

The discussion of building a new stadium at The Railyards started several years ago when Sacramento was selected as an MLS expansion team.

The expansion bid eventually fell through, but plans of building a new stadium haven’t changed.

In April 2022, Nagle announced plans of building a stadium downtown in hopes of a future MLS expansion.

Nagle told the Sacramento Business Journal in January that updates on the stadium, including timing and size, could come in July.

Now, it looks as if an official announcement could come in the next couple of months.