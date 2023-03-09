(KTXL) — The upcoming 2023 season will mark the 10th year the Sacramento Republic FC plays.

After a memorable 2022 season, the Indomitable Club is looking to contend in the playoffs for the ninth time in the club’s history.

The Republic made the playoffs last year as the No. 4 seed of the Western Conference of the United Soccer League Championship. Sacramento’s USL regular season record was 15-11-8.

Sacramento was eliminated after a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on the road in the Western Conference semifinal round.

As the 2023 season approaches, here’s a look at the Republic FC can look forward to this year.

The Republic FC will play each of its Western Conference foes twice — once at home and once away — and will play all 12 teams from the Eastern Conference.

Six of those matches will be at home and six will be on the road.

Sacramento will play every club in the league, as the 2023 United Soccer League Championship season will involve every club playing each other for the first time since the league implemented a two-conference format in 2015.

The Republic FC opens the season on the road against the El Paso Locomotive FC on March 11. Sacramento opened the 2022 season against El Paso, taking a 3-1 lead over the Texas club.

The club’s home opener will be against the Charleston Battery on March 18, starting a stretch of three consecutive home matches — the longest homestand of the season.

Sacramento will face five first-time opponents this season in Indy Eleven, Hartford Athletic, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Memphis 901 FC and Miami FC, all of whom compete in the Eastern Conference.

Can the Republic FC repeat Open Cup success?

The 2022 season involved the Republic FC making a run to the U.S. Open Cup Final, becoming the first non-MLS club to compete in the final since 2008.

Sacramento fell 3-0 to Orlando City SC in the finals of the 107th edition of the tournament.

The Republic FC’s Cinderella run included upsets over three MLS clubs: the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City.

In the 2023 tournament, the Republic FC’s draw has them hosting a Second Round match. The Republic FC will host the winner of the First Round match between Crossfire Premier from the National Premier Soccer League and Project 510 from USL League Two.

The date and time of the matchup is not yet determined and details will be announced at a later time.

Where can you watch Republic FC matches?

Most of the regular season matches will be live on Antenna TV, or livestream on FOX40.com and the FOX40 News App. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple or Google Play app stores.

There will be livestreams in both English and Spanish on the FOX40 website and app. The Republic FC matches will be broadcast in Spanish audio with the SAP audio option available on most televisions.

FOX40 will livestream the Republic FC’s first regular season match against the El Paso Locomotive FC at 6:30 p.m. on March 11. Sacramento’s home opener against Charleston will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on March 18.