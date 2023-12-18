(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC announced its full regular season schedule for 2024, which will serve as the club’s 11th overall campaign.

The club’s 2024 schedule includes 34 matches, 17 at Heart Health Park, across 34 weeks from March until late October. For the full schedule, click or tap here.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs Phoenix Rising FC USL Playoffs (November 2023)

FOX40 will enter its third year as the Republic FC’s broadcast partner, livestreaming every USL match in English and Spanish on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app, and FOX40’s digital channel, Antenna TV 40.2. Some matches will be subject to national TV scheduling.

Republic FC’s season will begin at home against Western Conference opponent Orange County SC on March 9. In season openers, the Republic FC have lost once with a 6-1-3 record in the previous 10 seasons.

Sacramento will conclude the regular season against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Oct. 26.

There will be two new opponents on the Republic FC’s schedule in Rhode Island FC and North Carolina FC, playing each of those clubs once.

In its longest road trip of the year (5,240 miles), Sacramento will play Rhode Island on the road on May 11. Republic FC will be at home against North Carolina on July 13 during the California State Fair.

Like last season, each USL club will face every team in the league under the two-conference format.

All 24 USL clubs, including Republic FC, will play each of their conference opponents twice — once at home and once on the road — and each team from the opposing conference once. Republic FC will face six Eastern Conference opponents at home and the other six on the road.

Match times for the upcoming 2024 season will be announced at a later date.