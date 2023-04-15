(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC is still atop the standings in the USL Championship.

The Indomitable Club defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 4-0 at Heart Health Park on Saturday to improve to 5-0-2.

The Republic FC’s undefeated record has them as the top club in the Western Conference standings.

Three of the Republic FC’s goals came in the first half. Russell Cicerone scored in the eighth minute, Damia Viader scored in the 37th minutes and Luis Felipe Fernandes put one in the net in stoppage time before the end of the first half.

The fourth goal came from Luther Archimede in stoppage time.

The Republic FC will return home on April 22 for a league match against Detroit City FC, who were 1-4-1 entering Saturday.

Kickoff for that match is set for 7 p.m. at Heart Health Park.

Sacramento will then continue play in the U.S. Open Cup with a home match against USL rival Oakland Roots in the third round.

The third round match will take place on April 26 at 7 p.m.