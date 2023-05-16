(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC unveiled a new kit Tuesday that will be worn starting this week.

The club announced the 10th-anniversary “Resilient Kit,” which is a fresh take on the Republic FC’s classic white jersey when it began its inaugural season in 2014.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs Indy Eleven May 2023

“We are thrilled to add another hummel to our collection,” said Ashley Horsley, Republic FC Executive Vice President of Business Operations, in a press release. “While the Legacy Kit told the story of our club’s rich history, the new Resilient Kit is a step into our future — as a club and as a community — while still lifting up the integral parts of who we are.”

The new kit features a red sash that the club says pays tribute to its past and future and the team’s commemorative 10th-anniversary logo. The phone number 988 appears on the sleeve, part of a partnership between the Republic FC, Western Health Advantage and WellSpace Health to inform about the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Sacramento Republic FC

The kit is the second made by Danish sportswear brand hummel and will debut when the Republic FC takes on Orange County SC on Wednesday.

The Republic FC’s first hummel kit was the 10th anniversary “Legacy Kit,” which was introduced before the 2023 season.

Fans can purchase the new jersey online.

Sacramento looks to remain unbeaten in league play when they take on Orange County on the road. The Republic FC are atop the USL Championship Western Conference standings at 6-0-3.

Kickoff for Wednesday’s match is at 7 p.m. and it will be livestreamed on FOX40.com and on the FOX40 News app.