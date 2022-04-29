SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC returns home Saturday, welcoming the Las Vegas Lights FC to Heart Health Park.

It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two clubs with the Republic FC having success against the Lights. Sacramento has an all-time 5-1-2 record with its only loss against Las Vegas being a 4-2 defeat in May 2019.

The Las Vegas club includes Danny Trejo, a native of Mendota in Fresno County, who is one of the best scorers in the United Soccer League Championship. Trejo, the USL Championship Player of the Month in March, has scored 13 times with a 23% conversion rate in 2022.

Both clubs will look to stay afloat in the USL Championship Western Conference standings with Sacramento entering Saturday’s match with a 3-2-1 record. Las Vegas will head to Sacramento with a 4-3-1 record.

The Lights are currently ahead in the standings with 13 points while the Republic FC has 10.

The Republic FC looks to rebound from a 2-1 road loss to the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros last week. Sacramento’s only goal came on a Conor Donovan score in the 72nd minute. RGV took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 61st minute and later scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time.

Saturday’s match is slated to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40