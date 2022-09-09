SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the U.S. Open Cup final, the Sacramento Republic FC looks to set its sights on a USL Championship playoff run.

The Republic FC returns to league play when the club host Loudoun United FC at Heart Health Park Saturday. Sacramento is fighting for a playoff berth, as the club is currently fourth in the Western Conference standings of the USL Championship.

The Republic FC heads into Saturday’s match with a 12-8-7 record.

Loudoun United is at the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference with a 7-17-3 record. The Virginia side is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburg Riverhounds SC on Sept. 4.

Sacramento is coming off a 3-0 defeat against MLS club Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup finals. The contest was scoreless for 75 minutes until the Orlando side scored in a five-minute span after a couple of Republic FC errors.

The Republic FC was the first non-MLS club to compete in the tournament’s finals since 1999.

Saturday’s match is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

How to watch Saturday’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40