(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC returns home Saturday when the club welcomes one of the league’s best squads in San Antonio FC at Heart Health Park.

It’ll be the Republic’s first game in six days after competing twice in four days last week.

Sacramento and San Antonio have previously played in eight contests with the Republic compiling a 3-3-2 record in the series. Both clubs have each scored nine goals in the all-time matchup.

The last time these two clubs faced off resulted in a 1-0 home loss for the Republic on Sept. 18, 2021. Before that loss, Sacramento took two in a row and three of four against San Antonio.

San Antonio FC heads into Sacramento with a 9-2 record, the best mark in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. The San Antonio club’s two losses came against Phoenix Rising FC, which they failed to score in both matches.

Sacramento will look to get back into the win column, as the Indomitable Club finished with a 1-1 draw on the road against Oakland Roots SC. The Republic’s league record heading into Saturday’s match is 4-3-4.

Saturday’s match is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PST. You can view the match live inside of this article once the match begins.

Fans can also stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40