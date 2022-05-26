SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC is one of eight squads remaining in the U.S. Open Cup after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 of the MLS Wednesday night.

The Republic FC remains the only USL Championship team and one of two non-MLS teams in the tournament. It’ll be the Republic FC’s first appearance in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

In their first appearance in the round, the Republic FC will head down to Southern California to face off against the LA Galaxy. The Los Angeles Club defeated rival LAFC 3-1 in the Round of 16.

The Republic FC will play the Galaxy at Dignity Health Park in Carson on June 21.

In front of a packed crowd at Heart Health Park, Luis Felipe and Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez each put the Republic FC on the board. Felipe put Sacramento ahead with a goal in the 28th minute and Lopez closed out the game with an 84th-minute score.

As for Sacramento’s next opponent, the Republic FC will head to the Bay Area to face Oakland Roots SC for the first time this season.

The Republic FC heads into Saturday’s matchup with a 4-3-3 USL Championship record while the Roots SC will bring a 2-4-6 record in league play.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is set for 7 p.m. from Laney College Stadium and it can be streamed for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

The match will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40