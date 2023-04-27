(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC now know their next opponent in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Indomitable Club will host Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer club, in the Round of 32 at Heart Health Park on May 9.

Kickoff for the Open Cup match is set for 7:30 p.m.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs Detroit City FC April 2023

It’ll be the Colorado club’s first trip to Sacramento and the first meeting between the two squads.

The Republic FC is making their seventh appearance in the Round of 32 and are competing in the round for the fifth consecutive time.

The Republic FC is one of eight United Soccer League Championship squads remaining in the annual knockout tournament, which is the oldest soccer competition in the country.

Sacramento had success against MLS clubs last year, upsetting the San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City before losing to a fourth MLS team in Orlando City SC in the finals.

Tickets for the Open Cup match will go on sale online on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

The Republic FC was placed in Group 4 in the Round of 32 with the other match in the Republic FC’s group is Monterey Bay FC of the USL vs. LAFC of the MLS.

Quest for the Cup so far

The Republic FC started its Open Cup quest with a wild 5-4 victory over Crossfire Redmond of the National Premier Soccer League on April 5.

In a match that went extra time, Johnny Fenwick netted the game-winner for the Republic FC in front of the Sacramento crowd in the 111th minute. A total of five goals were scored in additional time.

Sacramento faced a tough test in USL rival Oakland Roots SC, defeating its Bay Area neighbor 1-0 in the third round at home.

After the match was scoreless going into halftime, the Republic FC nailed their only score in the 49th minute. Nick Ross put the Republic FC on the board off of an assist from Russell Cicerone.

Republic FC in league play

Sacramento has been among the top clubs in the USL with the top record in the Western Conference at 5-0-2.

The Republic FC looks to continue their undefeated streak when they head to Oklahoma to take on FC Tulsa on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s match will be livestreamed on FOX40.com and on the FOX40 News app.