SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After the Republic FC’s 4-0 win on Saturday against San Diego Loyal SC, the team secured its spot in the United Soccer League playoffs.

Republic FC will host New Mexico United at Heart Health Park on Saturday, October 22.

Tickets for the quarterfinals game went on sale Monday morning.

According to the Sacramento Republic FC website, this will be the team’s eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons.

This season, the team is 15-11 with 8 ties and is currently ranked 4th in their division, according to the USL website.

New Mexico United’s record so far this season is 13-9, with 12 draws and the team is ranked 5th.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is scheduled for 7 p.m.