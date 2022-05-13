SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will host the San Jose Earthquakes for the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup on May 25 at Heart Health Park.

It’ll be the first time that the Republic FC will host an MLS opponent in the Round of 16 and it is also the first time Sacramento will play at home in the round.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. and tickets officially go on sale Friday, May 13.

The U.S. Open Cup is America’s longest-running soccer tournament, with this year being the 107th edition of the tourney.

The Republic FC is one of three non-MLS clubs remaining and is one of two clubs not affiliated with the league hosting a match in the Round of 16.

Sacramento’s draw in the round is the third in the club’s history, earning its spot after a 2-0 victory over Phoenix Rising 2-0 at home Wednesday.

The Earthquakes currently have a 2-5-3 MLS record and are winless on the road at 0-4.

As for the Republic FC, they hold a 4-2-3 record in the Western Conference standings of the USL Championship.

San Jose advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating the Seattle Sounders in a penalty shootout Wednesday night. After a 1-1 tie, the Earthquakes went past the Sounders, winning the shootout 10-9.

The two clubs have played in the Open Cup in past with the previous matchups taking place in San Jose.

In a fourth-round match in 2019, the Republic FC scored two goals in the first 15 minutes, but the Earthquakes eventually rallied and won 4-3.

In 2014, the two clubs played in the fourth round with that contest ending in a 2-1 victory for the Earthquakes. The next year, the Republic FC and Earthquakes went extra time in a 2-2 tie, but Sacramento fell in the eighth round of a penalty shootout.

Before the Republic FC welcome the Earthquakes to Sacramento, the Indomitable Club returns to USL Championship play Wednesday on the road against the El Paso Locomatovie FC.

Kickoff for Wednesday’s match is slated for 6 p.m. and it’ll be broadcast live on FOX40.com, the FOX40 app, and on Antenna TV 40.2.