SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tickets for the U.S. Open Cup Final officially sold out Wednesday, but there is another way to watch the Sacramento Republic FC take on the Orlando City SC on Sept. 7.

For fans not traveling to the championship match, the club is hosting a watch party in downtown Sacramento in Cesar Chavez Plaza. The watch party is an all-ages event and fans will watch the Republic’s biggest match in club history on a massive video wall.

“Our team will undoubtedly feel the full weight of Sacramento packing Cesar Chavez Plaza to once again show we are a soccer market unlike any other,” Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a press release.

The free event will begin at 4 p.m. with the game set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

The event is free, but RSVP is required for entry.

How to RSVP to the watch party

To RSVP for the watch party, fans must register online on the Republic’s website.

According to the club, the first 4,000 fans will receive a Republic mini-flag. An exclusive merchandise collection will also be released only at the watch party, along with an Open Cup Fainl scarf and shirt.

Former Republic FC player Cameron Iwasa will also be at the watch party to help pump up the crowd, according to the club.

Food trucks, wine, and beer will also be available for purchase for attendees who are 21 and over. Branded snacks from Kellogg’s such as Cheez It’s and Pringles will be provided at the watch party. Kellogg’s is the sponsor of the event.

Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, the Republic FC, and its partners will be donating $10,000 to Wellspring Women’s Center, a drop-in center that has been serving women and children in need for 30 years in Oak Park. The club is encouraging fans to make additional donations when reserving its space for the event.

“This is going to be a historic day for our city, and no better way to celebrate than together in an iconic park in our downtown and rooting on Republic FC,” Ashby said in a statement. “I’m honored to be able to host this event, and excited to see thousands of soccer fans and Sacramento fans alike show up and cheer.”

How the Republic FC made it to the Open Cup Final

The Republic advanced to the championship match after defeating Sporting Kansas City at home in the Open Cup semifinals at home on July 27.

Sacramento defeated the MLS club 5-4 in penalty kicks after both teams played through 120 scoreless minutes. Rodrigo Lopez scored the game-winning penalty kick.

The Republic FC is the first non-MLS club to play in the tournament’s final match since the Charleston Battery in 2008.

Before the Republic FC heads to Orlando, Sacramento will host the Oakland Roots SC on Saturday at 8 p.m. The match will be broadcast on FOX40, Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and the FOX40 News app.