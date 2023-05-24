(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC is returning to Hughes Stadium for one night only this season.

The club announced Wednesday that it will play a USL Championship match against Orange County SC for a special 10th-anniversary celebration on Aug. 26 at the Sacramento City College venue. The match is the club’s only home match in August.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic vs Orange County SC May 2023

The match will mark the Republic FC’s return to Hughes Stadium, which was the site of the club’s first home match during its inaugural season in 2014.

The Republic FC released a video on social media that features captain Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez reminiscing about playing at Hughes Stadium.

Orange County SC was one of four visiting teams to play at Hughes Stadium during the inaugural season.

Heart Health Park, the Republic FC’s current home site, opened for league play on June 20, 2014, according to the club.

The Republic FC’s first home match at Hughes Stadium was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000 fans and a huge turnout is expected for the match in August.

“Republic FC has risen to great heights because of the support of our incredible fans and community, from the first games at Hughes Stadium to every match day this season,” Republic FC CEO and Chairman Kevin Nagle said in a statement. “We’re excited to celebrate ten seasons, with a special match where it all started for us. It will be another thrilling experience with 20,000 fans cheering for the Indomitable City and Indomitable Club.”

The first 10,000 fans who make their way through the gates will receive a free commemorative t-shirt. The Republic FC said limited-edition merchandise that commemorates the club’s 10th anniversary will be released in the upcoming weeks.

The night will also feature appearances from former players, giveaways and a presentation before the match and during halftime.

According to the club, the Republic FC will award a total of $10,000 in grants to 10 community groups in the region.

Tickets for the Aug. 26 match will go on sale to the public on June 5, but Republic FC Indomitable Members will be able to access tickets online in their accounts on Thursday at 10 a.m.

A public pre-sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. with tickets starting at $10. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access online here.

The Republic FC are currently atop the Western Conference standings of the USL Championship. Sacramento holds the top spot in the conference with a 7-1-3 record.

Orange County SC handed the Republic FC’s first loss of this season, beating Sacramento 1-0 on May 17 in Irvine.

Sacramento bounced back on May 20 with a 3-1 at home against Oakland Roots SC. The Republic FC begins a three-match road trip on Friday against Hartford Athletic.

Friday’s match has a 4:30 p.m. kickoff and will be live streamed on FOX40.com and on the FOX40 News app.