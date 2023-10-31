(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Republic FC is one match away from playing for a USL title.

The Republic FC will welcome Phoenix Rising FC in the Western Conference Championship at Heart Health Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here.

•Video Above: Sacramento Republic FC vs San Antonio FC USL Playoffs October 2023

The Republic FC are the top seed in the Western Conference while the Phoenix are the No. 6 seed in the conference.

The winner of the match will clinch a trip to the USL Final against either Louisville City FC or the Charleston Battery.

Here is a breakdown of the upcoming playoff matchup in Sacramento.

The road to the Conference Finals

The Indomitable Club is in the Conference Finals after defeating reigning USL champions, San Antonio FC 3-1 in the conference semifinals at home on Nov. 4.

After a defensive first half, the Republic FC scored all three of its goals in the second half of the match. Russell Cicerone put Sacramento on the board in the 49th minute, then Nick Ross added to the lead in the 69th minute. Damia Viadar scored the club’s thrid goal of match in the 80th minute.

As the No. 6 seed, Phoenix Rising FC pulled off a couple of road upsets on its way to the Conference Championship.

Phoenix defeated No. 3 San Diego Loyal SC 4-3 in Conference Quarterfinals on Oct. 22, followed by a 2-1 victory over No. 2 seeded Orange County SC on Oct. 28.

Previous matches with Phoenix Rising FC

Sacramento split the two meetings with Phoenix in the regular season. The Republic FC won the first match 4-0 at home on July 26 while dropping the second meeting 2-1 on the road on Aug. 30.

In the first match, Keko, Cicerone, Zeiko Lewis and Jack Gurr each scored for the Republic FC. As for the second meeting, Phoenix got off the a 2-0 start with goals in the 60th and 65th minute. Shane Wiedt made it a one-goal game with a score for the Republic FC in the 84th minute.