SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC defeated Sporting Kansas City in front of a sold-out crowd at Heart Health Park on Wednesday night.

Both teams entered the 90th minute 0-0, and neither team scored in overtime, pushing the game into penalty kicks.

Sacramento Republic FC won the shootout with the last kick.

The Republic FC’s run has been historic, defeating two Major League Soccer teams in the lead-up to the semifinals. The team won against the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles Galaxy to make it to the semifinals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Earthquakes were defeated 2-0 on May 25, and the Galaxy lost 2-1 on June 21.

After pulling off the upset against the Galaxy, Sacramento became the first non-MLS team to reach the Open Cup semifinals since 2017. The Republic FC also became the first USL club to take down two MLS teams in the same tournament since FC Cincinnati in 2017.

The Republic FC was the lone lower division club remaining in the tournament, and with their win, they are the first lower division club to reach the Open Cup final since the Charleston Battery in 2008.

Republic FC will now travel to Orlando for the final against Orlando City on Sept. 7. Orlando City won their match 5-1 against the New York Red Bulls and have been playing in the MLS since 2015.

A non-MLS team hasn’t won the tournament since the Rochester Rhinos finished on top in the 1999 tournament, three years after the U.S. Open Cup’s inception.

Jeremiah Martinez contributed to this report.