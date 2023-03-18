(KTXL) — This season the Sacramento Republic FC will wear a patch on their uniforms with the suicide and crisis lifeline number (988) as part of the teams mission in prioritizing community health.

This patch also marks a partnership between the Republic, Western Health Advantage and WellSpace Health.

“Republic FC and its partners will create an important conversation point that can help save lives when the 988 patch is seen weekly in every community where the team takes the field, nationally as broadcasters talk about the importance of the crisis line when they see the patch, and every time a fan wears the jersey regardless of the city,” Republic FC wrote in a news release.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide was the tenth-leading caused of death in the nation among young people. Today it is the second-leading cause of death among young people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the creation of the national lifeline in 2005 as a 1-800 number, more than 20 million calls have come in from people in distress.

“Help is only 3 digits away for anyone, at any time. And this resource completely cuts out the stigma for someone who is thinking about reaching out for help. I lost a very dear friend to suicide last year and I just can’t help but to wonder if there was an easier path for him to reach out and ask for help,” said Republic FC VP of Community Investment Scott Moak. “We hope that by the end of this season every soccer fan, friend and family of a soccer fan, and anyone who comes across this initiative will know what 988 is there to do. This jersey can help save a life.”

The patch will be seen during the Republic FC’s home opener against Charleston Battery on Saturday.