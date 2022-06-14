(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC unveiled an alternate uniform Tuesday that pays homage to the city.

The Republic’s new City of Trees alternates have a black and green design and will debut in Saturday night’s home match against the LA Galaxy II. The jersey and shorts are black while the former has a green wood-grain pattern across them.

The green pattern is supposed to represent shade from the dense canopy and urban forest of Sacramento, the club said in a press release.

The new alternates are inspired by the “City of Trees” slogan that used to be placed on the Freeport Water Tower next to Interstate 5.

“The wood grain pattern ebbing and flowing is emblematic of how a tree’s trunk adapts over time, growing year-over-year and through adversity, becoming strong – much like the indomitable spirit of the region,” the Republic said.

The club announced that they’ll wear the alternate uniforms for seven matches this season including the one on Saturday.

Saturday night’s match is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff and it will be broadcast live on FOX40 and on Antenna TV channel 40.2.

Fans can also watch the match in English and Spanish via live stream at FOX40.com and the FOX40 app.