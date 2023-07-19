(KTXL) — When the Sacramento Republic FC plays at Hughes Stadium in August, the club will debut a new kit.

The Republic FC unveiled its 10th anniversary celebration “Old Glory” kit on Tuesday with red as the primary color.

Red has been one of the club’s signature colors since its inception in 2013. The color was pulled from California’s state flag and is responsible for one of the club’s nicknames: “The Boys in Old Glory Red.”

The nickname is also embroidered along the inside collar of the jersey.

The Republic FC will wear the kits when it faces the Orange County SC at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College on Aug. 26.

“Over 10 years, every single Republic FC player, academy member, fan and friend has donned Old Glory Red,” Republic FC Vice President of Marketing Ben Mayberry said in a statement. “This is the common thread that has united us since 2014, on and off the pitch, and has seamlessly become a part of the fabric of Sacramento. We only hope to deepen this connection over the next 10 years.”

The Sacramento Republic FC “Old Glory Red” kit. Photos courtesy of the Sacramento Republic FC.

Like the club’s other kits, the 988 patch appears on the sleeve, as part of a partnership between the Republic FC, Western Health Advantage and WellSpace Health to inform about the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The kits aren’t available to purchase yet, but fans can preorder them online.

The kit is the third made by Danish sportswear Hummel during the club’s 10th anniversary season. The Republic FC unveiled the “Resilient Kit,” which has white as the primary color with a red sash.

The club’s first Hummel kit was the 10th anniversary “Legacy Kit,” which was introduced before the 2023 season and has black as the primary color.

The Republic FC are currently in first place in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings with a 9-2-8 record.

The club will look to stay atop the standings when it hosts Memphis 901 FC on Saturday at 8 p.m. The match will be live streamed on the FOX40 News website and FOX40 mobile app.