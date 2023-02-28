(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC unveiled a new kit Tuesday to commemorate the club’s 10th season.

The 10th-anniversary kit is the club’s jersey with the Danish sportswear brand Hummel and the design pays tribute to the Republic FC’s history and previous kits.

Sacramento Republic FC

In January, the Republic FC released a 10th-anniversary commemorative logo that will be showcased throughout the 2023 season. The logo was designed by the club’s creative team and is anchored in emblems and colors from the team’s founding.

The 10th-anniversary logo has three shades of red and a star, the latter denoting Sacramento’s status as the capital city of California.

During the club’s 10-year anniversary season, the Republic FC will highlight special moments and people from its history.

The club was founded in 2012 and begin playing in 2014, which ended with a United Soccer League championship.

The 2022 season was memorable for local soccer fans, as the Republic made its eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons.

The same year, the Republic FC made an improbable run to the U.S. Open Cup final, becoming the first non-MLS club to compete in the finals since 2008.

The Republic FC lost 3-0 to Orlando City on the road on Sept. 7.

The Indomitable Club plays in a preseason friendly against Monterey Bay on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Republic FC kicks off the regular season on the road against El Paso Locomotive FC on March 11.

Sacramento will have its home opener against the Charleston Battery on March 18 at 7 p.m.