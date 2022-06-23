SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC will be hosting its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal match against Sporting Kansas City in late July.

“One of the biggest matches in club history is coming to the Indomitable City,” Sacramento Republic FC tweeted.

The club was selected to host the game at Heart Health Park during Thursday’s draw. What day kickoff will be is not yet decided, and it could be either July 26 or July 27.

Sacramento Republic FC moved to the semifinals on Tuesday after beating LA Galaxy 2-1 in an away game. As a United Soccer League squad, the Republic FC became the first non-MLS team to reach the Open Cup semifinals since 2017.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Friday at 1 p.m.