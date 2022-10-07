SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With a postseason berth locked up, the Sacramento Republic FC is looking to break a losing streak with two matches to play in the regular season.

The Republic FC will welcome the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to Heart Health Park on Sunday in Sacramento’s second-to-last home match of the season. The Republic FC is currently on a three-match losing streak and has been shut out in those last three matches.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During their losing streak, the Republic FC has been outscored 0-4, including a couple of 1-0 losses to San Antonio FC on the road and to Phoenix Rising FC at home.

Sacramento was defeated for the third straight time on Oct. 2 in a 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy II.

Playoff seeding will be on the line Sunday, as the Republic FC is vying for a home playoff match, and the Riverbounds are looking to get into the top four seeds in the United Soccer League Eastern Conference standings.

Heading into Sunday’s match, the Republic FC is fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 14-11-7 record. The Riverhounds are sixth in the Eastern Conference at 15-9-8 and have been winless over their past four matches going 0-2-2 in that span.

Sunday’s match will be the second time the two clubs will play with the previous meeting occurring in the Republic FC’s inaugural season in 2014.

Sunday’s match is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

How to watch Republic FC matches

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40