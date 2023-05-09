(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC’s quest for the cup continues with a home match against Colorado Rapids of the MLS.

The Indomitable Club is playing the Colorado side in the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup. Sacramento is heading into the matchup on 10 days rest and is looking to remain unbeaten.

The Republic FC have not lost in USL Championship play or in the Open Cup tournament. Sacramento is atop the Western Conference in the USL Championship with a 5-0-3 record.

Sacramento is one of eight non-MLS teams left in the tourney.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Heart Health Park.