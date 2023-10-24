(FOX40.COM) — The quest for a USL title continues for the Sacramento Republic FC.

The Indomitable Club will welcome San Antonio FC in the Western Conference semifinal round at Heart Health Park on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Republic FC are the top seed in the Western Conference while the San Antonio club are the No. 4 seed in the conference.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming playoff matchup.

How the Republic FC got to the semifinals

The Republic FC advanced to the semifinals after defeating New Mexico United 1-0 in the first round in front of a raucous home crowd.

Conor Donovan put the Republic FC ahead 1-0 with a header in the 13th minute, but the opposing New Mexico squad didn’t go away that easy.

New Mexico United dominated possession throughout the match (New Mexico – 61%, Sacramento – 39%) and took more shots than the Republic FC at 11-7.

The match turned into a defensive effort throughout the rest of the match, which ended on a Danny Vitiello save after a New Mexico corn kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Previous matches with San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC is in the semifinals match after a 1-0 win over the Colorado Switchbacks in their first-round matchup.

Sacramento had success against the San Antonio side in their two meetings this season. The two clubs finished in a 0-0 draw in the first matchup at San Antonio on April 8.

In the second meeting, the Republic FC bested San Antonio 3-1 at home on June 24. Sebastian Herrera, Jack Gurr and Luis Felipe all scored in the victory.

What is on the line?

The winner of the match will clinch a trip to the USL Conference Championship round against either the Orange County SC or Phoenix Rising FC.

The semifinals game between the Orange County and Phoenix squads will happen on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Republic FC’s semifinals match can be seen on FOX40.com or in the FOX40 News app.