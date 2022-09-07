SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC has made an exciting run in the country’s longest-running tournament.

The Republic FC has defeated three MLS clubs on their way to the U.S. Open Cup final against Orlando City SC.

In their biggest match in the club’s eight-year history, this is the roster the Republic FC will have on the pitch at Exploria Stadium:

Midfielders

Keko Gontan — No. 7

Rodrigo Lopez — No. 8

Emil Cuello — No. 11

Nick Ross — No. 19

Matt LaGrassa — No. 20

Rafael Jauregui — No. 34

Forward

Zeiko Lewis — No. 10

Luther Archimede — No. 17

Deshorn Brown — No. 26

Douglas Martinez Jr. — No. 42

Luis Felipe — No. 96

Maalique Foster — No. 99

Defenders

Jack Gurr — No. 2

Damia Viader — No. 3

Lee Desmond — No. 4

Dan Casey — No. 5

Josh Bauer — No. 6

Ferrety Sousa — No. 12

Duke Lacroix — No. 14

Conor Donovan — No. 24

Danny Reynolds — No. 25

Santiago Suarez — No. 43

Goalkeepers

Carlos Saldana — No. 1

Danny Vitiello — No. 31

The U.S. Open Cup final is set for a 5 p.m. PST kickoff Wednesday.

The Republic FC are looking to become the first non-MLS team to hoist the Open Cup trophy since 1999. Sacramento is the first lower-division club to play in the final since 2008.

FOX40 Sports will air a special pre-game preview, “Quest for the Cup: The Final,” at 4:30 PST. The special will be broadcast on FOX40 and will be available on FOX40.com prior to the match.