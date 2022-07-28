SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – USL Pro’s Sacramento Republic FC took down its third straight opponent from Major League Soccer on Wednesday night, as Rodrigo Lopez scored the decisive penalty kick to beat Sporting KC and, for the first time in franchise history, advance to the championship round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup where they will face Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Sept. 7.

Following the dramatic victory by Sacramento, Lopez, goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs and club general manager Todd Dunivant discuss the historic victory.