Soccer players pressure Instagram to do more to stop racism

LONDON (AP) — Instagram says it will disable accounts that repeatedly send racist messages after soccer players in England expressed anger about being targeted with abuse.

The British government has also put pressure on social media companies, including Instagram owner Facebook, to do more to remove racists from their platforms.

Facebook declined to say why it had only acted now, particularly by disabling accounts send direct messages of abuse, when players had been asking for tougher action for years.

Players in England boycotted social media for 24 hours in 2019.