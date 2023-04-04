(KTXL) — After a Cinderella run in 2022, the Sacramento Republic FC is returning to the U.S. Open Cup, the oldest soccer tournament in the nation.

The Republic FC welcomes Crossfire Redmond from Washington State to Heart Health Park in the second round of the tournament’s 108th edition.

Since the inception of the Republic FC, the club has played in the U.S. Open Cup every year except for 2020 and 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all matches.

Including last year’s success, the Republic has an overall record of 19-7 in the tournament. The Republic FC became the first lower division club to reach the finals since 2008.

The 2023 edition of the U.S. Open Cup will conclude with the finals on Sept. 27.

What is the U.S. Open Cup?

The U.S. Open Cup is a single-game, knockout tournament that has a field of professional and amateur teams sanctioned by U.S. Soccer, the sport’s national governing body. The tournament takes place from March to September.

The tournament provides for matchups between teams that normally wouldn’t play against each other, and provides amateur teams an opportunity to advance in a national tournament.

This year features about 100 clubs with 72 of them being professional clubs and 28 being amateur teams. The 2023 tournament is the second straight year where it had a field of 100 teams.

Out of the 72 pro clubs in this year’s tourney, 24 of them are from the United Soccer League Championship, the league the Republic FC competes in.

The USL Championship is considered one tier below Major League Soccer, the top soccer league in the U.S.

The 2023 tournament also features 12 USL League One clubs, nine National Independent Soccer Association clubs, and one MLS Next Pro club. All of these are considered a level below the USL Championship.

What happens to the team that wins the U.S. Open Cup?

Along with earning a $300,000 prize, the champion of the U.S. Open Cup secures a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, another annual tournament that is contested between clubs from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The tournament is organized by CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football), one of FIFA’s six governing bodies.

The current format is a 16-team knockout competition and this year’s tournament started in March and will end in June.

The CONCACAF Champions League uses the same single-game elimination format as the U.S. Open Cup.

The winner of the CONCACAF Champions League earns the right to play in another tournament called the FIFA Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup is an international men’s single-elimination tournament and involves seven teams over two weeks.

The tournament involves winners from the AFC Champions League in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, CONCACAF Champions League (North, Central American and Caribbean), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and the UEFA Champions League (Europe) and host nation’s national champions.