US veterans prepping youth for tough World Cup qualifiers

USA’s Chris Richards, left, duels for the ball with Jamaica’s Andre Gray during the international friendly soccer match between USA and Jamaica at SC Wiener Neustadt stadium in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Tim Ream knows the friendlies are ending and American veterans must prepare the new generation for the harsh environment of World Cup qualifying.

Christian Pulisic might be the only holdover in the lineup from the crushing 2017 loss at Trinidad when the U.S. opens Sept. 2.

He could be joined by veterans Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola. Younger players Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Josh Sargent will have to buttress themselves for conditions unlike they’ve experienced with their clubs or during national team exhibitions, the latest on Sunday at Northern Ireland.