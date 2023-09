SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Davis avoided the sweep, but St. Francis still got the win, taking down the Blue Devils 3-1 on Tuesday night in a Delta League showdown.

The Troubadours improved to 13-5 on the year and 2-0 in league play. St. Francis is next in action on Thursday when it travels to Pleasant Grove.

The Blue Devils fall to 1-2 in the Delta League and 9-4, overall. Davis hosts Franklin on Thursday.