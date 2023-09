ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — St. Francis is undefeated and alone atop the Delta League in high school volleyball after Thursday night’s 3-0 sweep of Pleasant Grove.

The Troubadours improve to 3-0 in league play and 14-5, overall. They’ll play the Thundering Herd on Thursday.

The Eagles fall to 2-1 in the Delta League and 9-8 for the season. They’ll try to snap their current three-match losing streak next Thursday at Sheldon.